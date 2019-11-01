Despite some concerns about economic headwinds in the future, Northern Virginia localities continue to experience near-record-low joblessness – and Fairfax County is no exception.
With 630,482 employed in the civilian workforce and 12,989 looking for jobs, the county’s unemployment rate of 2 percent in September was down three-tenths of a percent from a month before and among the lowest among Virginia’s counties and cities.
Figures were reported Oct. 30 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
The further squeezing of the jobless rate was repeated across much of Northern Virginia, with rates dropping from 1.9 percent to 1.7 percent in Arlington; from 2.1 percent to 1.8 percent in Alexandria; from 2.1 percent to 1.9 percent in Falls Church, from 2.3 percent to 2 percent in Loudoun County; and from 2.5 percent to 2.2 percent in Prince William County.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate declined from 2.3 percent in August to 2.1 percent in September, representing 1.63 million in the civilian workforce and about 34,500 looking for jobs.
Statewide, the jobless rate of 2.5 percent was down from 2.8 percent a month before, representing 4.3 million in the workforce and 108,300 seeking jobs.
In September, total household income reached a new all-time high in the state. While, on a month-over-month basis, employment in a number of job categories – leisure/hospitality, construction and government among them – were down, they were up on a year-over-year basis.
Among Virginia’s counties and cities, the lowest jobless rates were found in Arlington; in Alexandria and the city of Fairfax (1.8 percent); and in Madison County and the city of Falls Church (1.9 percent). The highest rates were found in Buchanan County (5.3 percent); Petersburg (4.8 percent); and Dickenson County (4.5 percent).
Virginia reported the seventh-best jobs picture nationwide, tied with Colorado and Utah. The lowest joblessness (2.2 percent) was recorded in Vermont, with the highest (6.2 percent) found in Alaska.
Federal officials reported that five states in September had their lowest unemployment rates they have ever reported since current record-keeping began in 1976: South Carolina (2.9 percent), Alabama (3 percent), New Jersey (3.1 percent), Illinois (3.9 percent) and California (4 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.