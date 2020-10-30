Fairfax County’s jobless rate continued to move in the right direction – lower – in September, but still has a long road ahead in order to get back to peak pre-pandemic performance.
With 584,310 employed in the civilian workforce and 35,353 looking for jobs, the county’s unemployment rate of 5.7 percent was down a three ticks from the 6 percent of a month before, according to figures reported Oct. 28 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
While continuing on a downward trajectory, the rate of improvement is slowing, and the number of Fairfax residents with jobs in September actually was down slightly from August, according to state data. (There also was a decline in the number of people looking for work.)
Given the slowing trajectory, it could be a while before Fairfax’s jobless count returns to the rock-bottom rate of around 2 percent reported in late 2019.
Fairfax’s modest improvement in the overall jobs picture in September was mirrored throughout most of Northern Virginia, where unemployment rates declined from 4.6 percent to 4.5 percent in Arlington; from 5.4 percent to 5 percent in Loudoun County; from 6.2 percent to 6.1 percent in Alexandria; and from 6.7 percent to 6.4 percent in Prince William County. In the city of Falls Church, the low jobless rate picked up slightly, rising from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent.
For Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate for September stood at 5.6 percent, down from 5.8 percent a month before but more than twice the rate of 2.6 percent recorded in September 2019.
Statewide, the non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate of 6 percent was down from 6.3 percent a month before, representing just over 4 million working and about 258,000 seeking jobs.
Employment across the commonwealth was up in nine of 11 sectors, with the largest gain reported in the leisure/hospitality industry. A large drop was reported in local-government jobs for the month, while state-government employment was down slightly. Employment among Virginians in the federal government – the only entity that can print money at will – continued its string of increases.
Statewide, there were 207,000 fewer residents with non-farm jobs in September compared to a year before, a drop of 5.1 percent. More than a third of that decline (71,800) was in Northern Virginia, where total jobs for September were down 4.7 percent from a year before.
Among the commonwealth’s 134 cities and counties, the lowest jobless rates for the month were turned in by Highland and Madison counties (3.4 percent each) followed by Falls Church and Poquoson (3.6 percent each). The highest rates were found in Petersburg (15.4 percent), Emporia (12.9 percent), Hopewell (11.6 percent) and Martinsville (11.1 percent).
Nationally, all 50 states had higher year-over-year jobless rates, but 30 posted declines on a month-over-month basis, with 12 (and the District of Columbia) seeing increases and eight unchanged, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The national, non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate of 7.7 percent in September was down from 8.5 percent from August but up from 3.3 percent a year before.
Nationally, Nebraska (3.5 percent) recorded the lowest joblessness for the month, followed by South Dakota (4.1 percent) and Vermont (4.2 percent). Hawaii (15.1 percent) and Nevada (12.6 percent) were highest, with Virginia nestled adjacent to Indiana, Wyoming, Maine and Idaho in the middle of the rankings.
Of the 50 states, New Jersey posted to largest month-to-month drop in joblessness in September, declining from 11.1 percent to 6.7 percent.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
