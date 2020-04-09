Virginia in February set an all-time record employment total and marked its 71st consecutive month of year-over-year employment growth.
It was nice while it lasted.
State officials on April 8 released employment data for the second month of the year, before the COVID-19 health and economic crisis took hold in the Old Dominion. As a result, the figures are likely to be the last healthy ones for some time.
Fairfax County again reported one the lowest unemployment rate among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, at 2.1 percent, representing 637,960 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 13,806 looking for jobs, according to figures reported by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Rates were down in other major Northern Virginia localities, as well, dropping from 2 percent to 1.8 percent in Arlington; from 2.1 percent to 1.8 percent in Falls Church; from 2.3 percent to 2.1 percent in Alexandria; from 2.4 percent to 2.1 percent in Loudoun County; and from 2.7 percent to 2.4 percent in Prince William County.
In Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate of 2.2 percent was down from 2.5 percent, representing 1.67 million employed and 37,800 looking for jobs.
Statewide, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent declined from 3 percent a month before, with the total labor force having increased for 20 consecutive months.
Gains were reported in all economic sectors except manufacturing, which dipped slightly. Public-sector employment was up at the local, state and federal levels.
Among Virginia localities, the lowest unemployment rates, after the tie between Arlington and Falls Church, were found in the city of Fairfax (2 percent) and Fairfax, Loudoun and Madison counties and the cities of Alexandria and Charlottesville (all 2.1 percent). The highest rates were reported in Buchanan County (7 percent) and Northumberland and Lancaster counties (6.4 percent each).
Nationally, 41 states saw no change in unemployment rates from January to February, while eight states posted declines and one had an increase. The lowest jobless rates were found in North Dakota (2.2 percent), Vermont (2.4 percent) and South Carolina, Utah and Colorado (2.5 percent each). The highest rates were reported in Alaska (5.8 percent), Mississippi (5.4 percent), Louisiana (5.2 percent) and West Virginia (4.9 percent).
The March jobless report, due out at the end of April, is likely to show a far different picture, although in these uncertain economic conditions it’s impossible to know whether the sharp contraction in the national and state economy will be relatively brief or will linger even after health concerns largely have dissipated.
Virginia officials in late March reported enormous spikes in single-week, first-time unemployment claims, rates far higher than at the depths of the 1990-91 and 2007-08 recessions.
