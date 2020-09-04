Fairfax County’s jobless rate continues to rebound – somewhat – from its springtime spike upward, joining most of Northern Virginia in posting an improved jobs picture in July.
With 583,024 county residents in the civilian workforce and 47,501 looking for positions, the jobless rate for Fairfax residents in July stood at 7.5 percent, according to figures reported Sept. 2 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That’s down from 7.8 percent in June.
For the month, jobless rates generally were down across the board, dropping from 4.8 percent to 4.6 percent in Falls Church; from 5.8 percent to 5.7 percent in Arlington; from 7.5 percent to 7 percent in Loudoun County, from 7.9 percent to 7.8 percent in Alexandria; and from 8.9 percent to 8.6 percent in Prince William County.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, July’s jobless rate stood at 7.4 percent, down from 7.7 percent a month before and representing 1.52 million in the workforce and about 122,000 looking for work.
Statewide, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 8 percent was down from 8.2 percent a year before, with Virginia nestled between Alabama and Texas on the national ranking.
For the month, the lowest jobless rates were found in Utah (4.5 percent), Nebraska (4.8 percent) and Idaho (5 percent), with the highest in Massachusetts (16.1 percent), New York (15.9 percent) and Nevada (14 percent).
While unemployment rates were declining from peaks hit in the springtime, 18 states reported joblessness at 10 percent or higher for the month. The national, non-seasonally-adjusted rate of 10.5 percent for July was down from 11.2 percent in June.
Across Virginia in July, the leisure/hospitality industry, which had been hit hard by COVID, added 23,800 jobs to stand at 317,800. Education/health services, trade/transportation and construction also saw increases.
While federal-government employment rose in Virginia for the month, it was offset by declines in state and local government. Manufacturing, finance and information-services were among private-sector areas that saw drops.
(Despite the uptick in hospitality jobs from June to July, the sector still has seen a decline of more than 22 percent from a year before. Among all other segments of the economy, the only one to post a year-over-year increase was the one area that never has to worry about finding money: the federal government.)
Among Virginia’s 134 cities and counties, the lowest jobless rates for the month were turned in by Highland County (4.2 percent), Madison County (4.5 percent), Falls Church (4.6 percent), Poquoson (5.1 percent) and Augusta County (5.3 percent). The highest rates were reported in Petersburg (19.1 percent), Emporia (15.1 percent), Hopewell (14.7 percent), Martinsville (14.5 percent) and Portsmouth (13 percent).
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.