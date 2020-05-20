With the entry of SAIC to the list, Fairfax County is now home to the headquarters of 11 members of the Fortune 500, an all-time high for the community, which also is home to half the Fortune 500 companies in Virginia.
“It sends a really strong message from the corporate world that this is a strong, stable, resilient location for headquarters operations,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
Fairfax County has more Fortune 500 headquarters than 35 states and the District of Columbia, and is home to nearly two-thirds of the 17 companies based in the Washington region, followed by Montgomery County (three), the District of Columbia (two) and Arlington (one).
The line-up of Fairfax firms from the 2020 ranking:
Freddie Mac, Tysons, financial services (41st); General Dynamics, Reston, aerospace and defense (83rd); Northrop Grumman, Falls Church area, aerospace and defense (96th); Capital One Financial, Tysons, financial services (97th); DXC Technology, Tysons, information technology (155th); Leidos Holdings, Reston, information technology (289th); Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Tysons, hospitality (338th); NVR, Reston, home construction (417th); Beacon Roofing, Herndon, building materials (434th); Booz Allen Hamilton, Tysons, management consulting (450th); and SAIC, Reston, information technology (466th).
(The complete 2020 ranking can be found HERE. Collectively, the 500 firms reported $14.2 trillion in annual revenue and employed 28.7 million people.)
Walmart retained its position atop the 2020 Forbes 500 ranking, which is based on annual revenue. Rounding out the top five were Amazon (up four positions), ExxonMobil (down one position), Apple (down one position) and CVS Health (up three positions).
The Fortune 500 ranking dates to 1955. That year, the top five U.S. public corporations were General Motors, Standard Oil of New Jersey (now ExxonMobil), U.S. Steel, General Electric and Esmark.
Six additional Fairfax County-based companies are on the 2020 Fortune 1000 list: Parsons, Maximus, Park Hotels and Resorts, PAE, TEGNA and ManTech.
