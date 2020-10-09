Fairfax supervisors agree to adjust proffers at Dunn Loring project

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 6 agreed unanimously to modify old proffers at a mixed-use development adjacent to the Dunn Loring Metro station in order to bring them in line with current standards.
The applicant, Dunn Loring Development Co. LLC, did not seek other modifications to proffers or the overall development plan.
The 14.6-acre property is located west of Gallows Road, north of Prosperity Avenue and south of Interstate 66. Development at the site consists of the WMATA parking garage, along with the bus bays and kiss-and-ride facility south of the Dunn Loring Metro station.
The applicant’s property is home to three six-story residential buildings with a total of 628 multi-family units, plus a grocery store and other retail businesses on the ground floor of those buildings. The Board of Supervisors approved the transit-oriented development in 2006.
Supervisors agreed to remove the requirement that the applicant establish and maintain an escrow account for replacement of stormwater-management facilities associated with the residential buildings.
In the years since supervisors approved the project, regulations in the county’s public-facilities manual have changed and no longer stipulate such an escrow, county staff said. The applicant now will be allowed to dissolve the current escrow account.
Supervisors also agreed to “unbundle” the parking arrangements between the site’s residential, rental and for-sale dwelling units. Current county parking policy discourages vehicle dependence and encourages use of public-transit in more urban environments, staff said.
Another proffer modification approved by the board will allow the applicant to align the development’s transportation-demand management (TDM) program with current county guidelines.
The applicant requested these administrative proffer modifications to bring the project’s stormwater, traffic-demand management and parking more in line with current county regulations, said Amanda Williams, the applicant’s attorney.
The applicant’s requests were straightforward, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence), in whose district the project is located.
“The proposed updated proffers will align with our current development policies” and permit consistent monitoring and management of TDM and stormwater-management commitments for the Dunn Loring Metro station site, she said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
