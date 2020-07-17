Fairfax supervisors allow Capital One to switch hotel to office building

A new building to be constructed by Capital One Bank in Tysons now will be used for office space instead of a hotel, and rise 55 feet taller than previously approved.
Fairfax County supervisors on July 14 unanimously approved the alternative use for the structure, known as Building 4, and will allow it to be taller and denser than the previously approved hotel.
The structure, which will be built on 2.03 acres next to Capital One’s 470-foot-tall headquarters skyscraper, will be 305 feet tall and have 385,200 square feet of space, including 375,300 square feet of office space and 9,900 square feet of retail. The building’s office area will be 250 feet tall and will be topped by a 55-foot architectural feature. The lighting on the building’s top section will resemble that of the headquarters, which at the moment is Tysons’ tallest building.
Supervisors previously approved the building as an 18-story hotel with 325,374 square feet of gross floor are a maximum height of 250 feet, including a 38-foot-tall penthouse area.
Capital One will reduce some development density and allowable height of Buildings 11 and 12 on a separate block of the campus to allow for a larger Building 4. No changes will be made to the layout, open space and public benefits for Buildings 11 and 12, county planning staff said.
The application shows the strength and resiliency of the Tysons comprehensive plan and the confidence Capital One Bank has in that plan and the county’s leadership, said Gregory Riegle, the applicant’s attorney.
“Approving this application is an excellent opportunity to send a message that Tysons is absolutely open for business, the county is open for business and there is still not a better place in this region – and maybe not a better place in this country – to make the kind of investment that Capital One is making,” he said.
Building 4’s architecture and amenities will complement those of the adjacent headquarters skyscraper and Capital One will seek Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification or an equivalent standard for the new structure, Riegle said. The applicant’s intention is for the building to be used entirely by Capital One employees, he added.
Capital One’s campus is located east of Interstate 495, west of Scotts Crossing Road and north of Route 123 and the McLean Metro Station. County supervisors have approved about 5.2 million square feet of mixed-use development there, including 12 buildings with office, residential, hotel and retail space, plus a 125,000-square-foot performing-arts center.
The approved changes for Building 4 will not increase the overall gross floor area of the campus or result in more traffic, county officials said.
Capital One’s former 14-story headquarters building, its current 31-story headquarters and a two-story conference center already exist on the campus. Other projects now under construction there include further office development, the performing-arts facility, an urban-format Wegmans and a hotel/residential tower.
Capital One continues to build out its campus, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and will open the Wegmans on schedule later this year and the performing-arts center next year, Riegle said.
Converting Building 4 to offices will bring Capital One’s campus closer to the Tysons comprehensive plan’s recommended 65-percent office use for that area, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence). Reducing hotel use on the campus is warranted because a Watermark Hotel there will remain and other hotels are planned or being built in the vicinity, she said.
Palchik marveled at the level of community support the proposal had received, including recommendations from the McLean Citizens Association and adjacent neighbors at the Gates of McLean condominiums.
“It is truly amazing that, without cutting any corners, this was submitted, reviewed and garnered broad-based community support in a little less than six months,” Palchik said. “This application is reflective of the hard work and dedication of all of the stakeholders helping to build Tysons and sets a very high standard for future applications.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D) also supported Capital One’s proposal.
“This is a great application,” he said. “I’m glad to see this evolution move forward.”
