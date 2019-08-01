The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed July 30 to have County Executive Bryan Hill prepare an initial project evaluation that could result in an investment of between $500,000 and $1 million in the Tysons Partnership’s new “branding” effort.
The partnership, which operates from an office in Tysons Corner Center, is putting together a multi-year place-branding and strategy campaign for Tysons, said Supervisor Linda Smyth (D-Providence), who brought up the proposal in a joint board matter with Supervisors Catherine Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) and John Foust (D-Dranesville).
“They’re trying to create a shared message for the stakeholders,” said Smyth, adding that the work should be completed by December and the strategy implemented in 2020.
“They want to maintain that momentum and keep those increases, which is about $1 billion per year in assessed values, coming along,” she said.
The county’s seed investment, if approved by supervisors, would be matched by private funds assembled by the partnership, Smyth said. In addition to the branding campaign, the county’s money also would be used for further exploration of a sustainable business and funding model for the partnership, she said.
Supervisors agreed Hill should not use money from the county’s Economic Development Support Fund for the initiative until the Board of Supervisors gives the go-ahead.
The Tysons Partnership is striving to meet competition from Arlington County and Amazon while helping Tysons thrive, Smyth said.
