Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 15 were slated to set public hearings concerning a potential reduction in parking requirements at large shopping centers.
At issue is a proposal that would reduce the current requirement for 4 parking spaces per 1,000 square of gross floor area to a rate of between 2.5 and 3 spaces at malls having more than 800,000 square feet of gross floor area. County staff members have recommended a rate of 2.8 spaces per 1,000 square feet.
The matter is due to be considered by the Fairfax County Planning Commission on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
The scheduled hearings came about after supervisors asked county staff to review the parking requirements at large regional malls. The county has four such malls that surpass the 800,000-foot minimum: Fair Oaks Mall, Tysons Corner Center, Tysons Galleria and Springfield Town Center. In addition to their size, those last three malls also have in common close proximity to Metro stations.
County staff reviewed the parking demand and rates at large regional malls with help from Nelson/Nygaard, which is part of the Clarion organization that is assisting the county with its Zoning Ordinance Modernization Project, or zMOD.
The review drew from available industry and jurisdictional parking data and parking-utilization counts conducted by Taubman Co. at Fair Oaks Mall.
According to the data, less than 65 percent of parking spaces at the analyzed mall sites were occupied during the highest peak-occupancy periods, which occurred during the holiday season.
The Nelson/Nygaard analysis recommended revising the parking requirement to between 2.5 and 3.0 spaces per 1,000 square feet.
“This is a more realistic parking requirement and, if implemented, would continue to provide an oversupply of parking at peak demand on weekdays and weekends during all times of the year,” according to the county staff’s summary.
The ordinance revision to be considered by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors also would reduce the gross-floor-area threshold from 1 million square feet to 800,000, which is in line with industry standards for large commercial shopping centers.
“Overall, the changes will provide Fairfax County’s largest commercial retail centers additional flexibility to react to a changing retail marketplace,” the county’s summary read.
The proposal would have no financial impact on the county or require any additional staff for implementation. County officials predict the revised ordinance would reduce the amount of staff time required, because less processing time would be required for some parking-reduction requests.
