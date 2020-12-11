Fairfax County supervisors on Dec. 1 agreed to provide $1 million to help the Tysons Partnership expanded its role in transforming Tysons from a largely commercial center to a vibrant, mixed-use community.
“The projected trajectory for Tysons is robust, and we need to do whatever we can to ensure that it is maximized,” said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).
To move ahead toward the next generation of Tysons, the Tysons Partnership is poised to expand and enhance its role in research, planning, economic development, transportation, mobility, place-making and activation, communication and place-branding, she said.
The organization’s expanded role, dubbed “Tysons 3.0,” has prompted conversations about governance, a sustainable funding stream and metrics to measure progress. Officials may be able to apply to Tysons lessons learned from economic-development models being used in Rosslyn and National Landing.
“Ultimately, this [Tysons] model may be applied in other parts of the county,” said Palchik, who advocated for the new funds in a joint board matter with Chairman Jeffrey McKay (D) and Supervisors Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) and John Foust (D-Dranesville).
The additional funding, which will come from the county’s Economic Opportunity Reserve, will finance priorities such as way-finding initiatives, promotion of events and business in Tysons, and connectivity to community events, Palchik said. County staff and supervisors would review proposals before allocating funds, she said.
County staff and partnership officials now will identify the organization’s role, major activities, financing and value proposition provided to the Tysons community and county overall. The county and partnership leaders also will examine best practices in Virginia and elsewhere, and engage with local businesses, community members and other Tysons stakeholders.
Tysons Partnership officials and county staff will need to update the Board of Supervisors regularly on their progress, hold community conversations and present final recommendations by spring 2022, in time for the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The Tysons Partnership since its inception has played a key role in Tysons success, Palchik said.
“The partnership serves as an implementation entity,” she said. “To that end, the partnership’s mission is to assist with the acceleration of the transformation of Tysons. Specifically, it serves as a convener, a voice and a catalyst for the people who live, work and who visit Tysons.”
Since the county established the Tysons special tax district in January 2013, property assessments there have risen steadily from slightly more than $11 billion to nearly $17 billion, she said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
