Two mixed-use development proposals in West Tysons, amounting to 2.56 million square feet of space and four new parks, got the unanimous thumbs-up May 12 from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
The projects, which will be built by Georgelas LLC, will be located north of Tyco Road and east of Route 7.
The North Spring Hill Station project will build up to nearly 1.28 million square feet of development on 7.08 acres, including 570,000 to 745,000 square feet of residential space, 250,000 to 378,000 square feet of office space, up to 80,000 square feet for auto sales, up to 40,000 square feet of retail space and 25,000 square feet for a telecommunications facility.
This development will have four new buildings and retain an existing Verizon Wireless switching station.
The West Spring Hill Station project will construct up to nearly 1.34 million square feet of development on 7.32 acres, with four new buildings containing up to 836,000 square feet of residential area, 633,733 square feet of office space and 45,000 square feet of auto-sales area.
County planning staff originally recommended denial of the West Spring Hill Station project because of insufficient progress toward consolidation requirements, lack of coordination with surrounding developments, cleanup issues and not enough park space.
County staff later offered a favorable recommendation after Georgelas LLC made various concessions, including reduced residential space, and therefore generally met requirements for urban parks.
The developments will include a possible ramp that would connect with a planned connector/distributor road leading to the Dulles Airport Access Road.
Georgelas LLC has given advanced dedication of right-of-way for the ramp, which will be provided at the county’s request after Dec. 31, 2028, even if construction work on the developments has not begun yet.
The projects also will extend Industrial Road to Route 7, furthering the new grid of streets being built in Tysons, officials said.
The developments will convert industrial and automobile uses in that section of Tysons into a transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhood near the Spring Hill Metro station, said Elizabeth Baker, an attorney for the applicant.
One feature will be an “urban-format” automobile dealership that will be incorporated into an office or residential building, she said.
The projects also will include four recreation areas: Sundial Park, Lunae Park/Zen Garden, Crescent and Eclipse parks, and a Galaxy Sports Deck. That last recreational area will be built atop a parking garage and feature an Under-11 athletic field and two sports courts.
The Galaxy Sports Deck also will provide options for hosting movies and social gatherings, as well as being a “very creative way to provide desired access to recreational facilities within Tysons,” Baker said.
“I think these applications offer many benefits and continue to implement the vision for Tysons that we all have,” she said.
In moving for the applications’ approval, Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) said the projects had undergone “significant work” since originally being proposed in 2018.
The final results, including numerous park provisions, will “result in a cohesive and livable urban neighborhood,” Palchik said.
