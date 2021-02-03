[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
They won’t be there forever, but for the next several years, a parcel in Tysons will be home to an interim “pop-up” park and parking area for new cars.
The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 26 approved the plans proposed by Tysons Westpark LC to add those items on 2.91acres at 8401 Westpark Drive, located just east of Route 7.
Supervisors in 2013 approved construction of the Westpark Plaza development, which will build two 600-unit residential towers and a hotel on 5.32 acres there. The developer subsequently razed the Best Western Tysons Westpark Hotel that had been located there for decades.
The applicant’s proposal applied to a portion of that site, which previously served as a construction area for a nearby development, The Boro, and now is being used for off-street commercial parking. The site is owned by the developer Dittmar.
Tysons Westpark LC requested that supervisors approve 400 parking for new vehicles, which usually under county code need to be housed in a parking structure. The site also will have 80 other parking spaces, which either will be used for off-street commercial parking or more vehicle storage.
The interim 16,500-square-foot park will have a book-based theme, which the applicant sought after consulting with the Tysons Partnership. The theme is designed to be like an outdoor reading room, a reflection that the developer, Dittmar, eventually will participate in the building of a new community library, said Elizabeth Baker, an attorney for the applicant.
The park, which will remain in place until one of the residential towers is constructed in the development’s first phase, will have an area for food trucks, furniture, book-like wrapping for an existing utility box, a small lending library and eight parking spaces.
“I believe that the interim proposal will be a great addition to the neighborhood and it will provide families the opportunity to engage and be active outdoors, which as we’ve seen especially this year [is] in very high demand,” said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence)
The applicant is not seeking changes to previous approvals and would allow the new-vehicle parking for no more than five years, Palchik said. The park also will be accessible to the Greensboro Metro station, she added.
