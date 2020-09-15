One good turn deserves another . . . and another. Fairfax County supervisors on Sept. 15 were set to provide $12 million in additional federal CARES Act funding for the Fairfax RISE [Relief Initiative to Support Employers] grant program, which aims to help local small businesses and organizations survive the ongoing pandemic.
Supervisors this spring kicked off the program with $25 million in CARES Act moneys, then followed up July 14 with another $20 million from the same source. The town of Vienna contributed $1 million toward the initiative using CARES Act funding handed down by the county, which now brings total funding for Fairfax RISE to $58 million.
Companies and organizations with between one and 10 employees may apply for $10,000 grants, while ones with 11 to 25 workers may seek $15,000 grants and those with 26 to 49 employees may apply for $20,000 grants. Supervisors have limited administrative costs to no more than 2 percent of the program’s funding.
