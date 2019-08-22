Fairfax County is home to 116 on the updated “Inc. 5000” list of the fastest growing businesses in the nation, representing 37 percent of businesses (and 73 percent of annual revenue) from across the Washington region.
“For one county or city to have a third of all the ‘Inc. 5000’ companies in the region, and 40 percent of the state total, illustrates that entrepreneurial business leaders value the highly educated workforce and quality of life of our location,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
“These companies are already generating $9 billion in economic activity for the region, and our goal is to assist them and others in continuing their growth,” said Hoskins, who recently arrived from a similar position in Arlington.
Inc. Magazine ranked Urgent.ly, a Tysons-based transportation and logistics company, as the 12th-fastest-growing company in the nation and the highest-ranked company in the Washington area. Other top performers among Fairfax firms include B3 Group, Herndon (ranked 109); Ridgeline International, Tysons (129); Alpha Omega Integration, Tysons (143); and Take2 Consulting, Tysons (275).
Fairfax County companies accounted for $9.25 billion of the $12.68 billion in 2018 revenues for firms in the Washington area. Fairfax County’s most-represented industry sectors were government services (42 percent), IT systems development (14 percent), IT management (12 percent), business products and services (7 percent), and software (7 percent). These sectors account for 82 of the county’s 116 companies on the ranking.
Across Virginia, 288 companies were included in the current “Inc. 5000” list.
