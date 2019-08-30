Fairfax County’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in July, part of a general trend of stable or lower joblessness across Northern Virginia.
With 1628,052 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 15,285 looking for jobs, the county’s unemployment rate of 2.3 percent in July was down from 2.4 percent in June. New figures were reported Aug. 28 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
As with Fairfax, most other jurisdictions across the local area saw either no change or slight drops in joblessness from June to July. Unemployment rates dipped from 2 percent to 1.9 percent in Arlington and from 2.2 percent to 2.1 percent in Alexandria. Rates were unchanged in Falls Church (2.2 percent), Loudoun County (2.4 percent) and Prince William County (2.6 percent).
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4 percent was down from 2.5 percent a month before, representing 1.65 million employed and 40,600 seeking jobs.
Among Virginia’s 134 cities and counties, the lowest jobless rates for the month were found in Arlington (1.9 percent); the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax (2.1 percent each); and Falls Church and Madison County (2.2 percent each). The highest rates were found in Buchanan County (6.3 percent) and the cities of Petersburg (5.9 percent) and Lexington (5.7 percent).
Among metro areas across the commonwealth, Northern Virginia had the best jobs picture, followed by Staunton-Waynesboro with an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent and Charlottesville and Winchester at 2.7 percent each. The highest jobless rates were reported in Lynchburg (3.5 percent) and Kingsport/Bristol (3.4 percent).
Statewide, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9 percent was unchanged from a year before, as both the labor force and household employment hit new records. Gains in private-sector employment were slightly offset by declines in public-sector jobs during July.
For the month, the leisure/hospitality industry posted the largest job gains, while construction and private education/health sectors also were gainers. Manufacturing and government saw declines.
For full details, see the Website at www.virginialmi.com.
