Fairfax County’s average weekly wage rose 8 percent from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020, according to new federal data, although the bump up – as with so many things this year – requires some explaining.
The average weekly wage for those working in the county (no matter where they might reside) grew to a patriotic $1,776 for the quarter, based on data reported Nov. 18 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(Totals represent wages of those who work within a designated jurisdiction, not where they live.)
Nationally, 352 of the 357 counties in the Bureau of Labor Statistics data had year-over-year increases in average weekly wages for the second quarter, with the national average rising 8.6 percent to $1,188. However, that increase in some ways is illusory; the COVID pandemic, which derailed the economy in the second quarter, left many Americans in lower-paying jobs such as hospitality out of work and off the survey during the reporting period, resulting in a bump up in the averages all across the nation.
Fairfax’s 8-percent increase from year to year was the 193rd largest jump among the nation’s 357 largest counties (and, in Virginia, independent cities) that are part of the survey.
Across Northern Virginia, Arlington again posted the highest average weekly wage, at $1,926 (up 12.2 percent from a year before), but fell out of the coveted $2,000-and-up club, where it had perched for a single quarter (the first quarter of 2020).
For the quarter, five localities did surpass the $2,000-or-above mark:
• Santa Clara, Calif., led the pack with a weekly average wage of $3,045, up 16.5 percent from a year before.
• San Mateo, Calif., recorded a weekly average wage of $2,812, up 16.5 percent.
• San Francisco reported an average weekly wage of $2,643, up 8.6 percent.
• New York County, N.Y., reported a weekly wage of $2,427, up 14.9 percent, but the county – whose borders are coincident with those of the borough of Manhattan – was down from its nation-leading average of $3,270 in the first quarter of 2020.
• Suffolk County, Mass., the home to Boston, reported an average of $2,053, up 13.4 percent.
Among Virginia localities covered in the report, average wages were higher across the board, rising (in addition to Fairfax and Arlington) 10.1 percent to $1,610 in Alexandria; 12.6 percent to $1,362 in Loudoun County; 12.5 percent to $1,308 in Richmond; 8.4 percent to $1,188 in Norfolk; 8.5 percent to $1,112 in Henrico County; 5.8 percent to $1,090 in Newport News; 11.7 percent to $1,048 in Prince William County; 6.7 percent to $966 in Chesterfield County; 10.9 percent to $924 in Virginia Beach; and 7.2 percent to $904 in Chesapeake.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.