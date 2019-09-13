CSI DMC Moves Headquarters to Larger Office Space

CSI DMC is growing, and recently relocated offices to the Fairfax County, Va. area of Falls Church, Va.
The Northern Virginia event management company had been based in the Town of Falls Church for more than three decades, but growth and expansion led them to need more office space, which they found at 6402 Arlington Boulevard, Suite 400, located just down the road from their original office space, according to a news release.
For more, visit www.csi-dmc.com.
The company boasts more than 135 employees worldwide, with 35 based at the Fairfax County headquarters and managed events in 42 destinations throughout the world last year.
“We had been bursting at the seams in our headquarters space for a quite a while, and I knew we had to make a move to create more space for our business growth---although just down the road, we think Arlington Boulevard is a perfect spot to put down some new roots,” said Amberlee Huggins, CSI DMC president and chief marketing officer.
