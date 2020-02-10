Fairfax teen a national finalist in film contest

Burke & Herbert Bank’s Lights, Camera, Save! regional winner, Sujay Khona of Fairfax, has been named a national finalist by the American Bankers Association Foundation.

Lights, Camera, Save! is an annual video contest that encourages teen participants to produce a short film that communicates the importance of sound money management, according to a news release.

A student at Fairfax Academy, Khona is one of five teens selected to compete for several awards, including a $5,000 grand prize and a scholarship for a teacher at their school to attend the 2020 Jump$tart National Educator Conference. This year, 142 banks hosted 163 contests in 46 states as a part of Lights, Camera, Save!

In addition to competing for cash awards, Khona’s video will be entered in the ABA Foundation’s ‘Savers’ Choice’ social media contest. The contest runs from noon Feb. 12 through noon Feb. 19 on ABA’s Facebook page, featuring feature the top five Lights, Camera, Save! videos. Viewers around the world will vote for their favorite entry, and the winner will receive a GoPro camera to encourage future filmmaking.

“All of us at Burke & Herbert Bank are thrilled Sujay is being recognized for finding such a creative and effective way to share valuable savings lessons with his peers,” said Executive Vice President Terry Cole. “We hope everyone in the Northern Virginia community will take a few minutes out of their day to support a local student and cast their vote for Sujay and his video “The Savings Genie” as the ‘Savers’ Choice.’”

To vote for the ‘Savers’ Choice,’ visit ABA’s Facebook page beginning Feb. 12 at noon. To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save! visit burkeandherbertbank.com.