Inova Health System has eliminated 427 positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President and CEO J. Stephen Jones said in public letter Thursday.

“With conditions changing day by day, we are working diligently to adapt and take necessary actions to ensure the long-term health of our organization into the future,” Jones said.

The COVID crisis has caused a sharp decline in clinical activity, resulting in losses of hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, he said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the state's ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1.

“Given our forecasts and the changing timelines of this crisis, we will continue to consider all prudent alternatives, remaining true to our mission and values as we act,” Jones said.

Jones thanked staff members in his message Thursday.

“Each day, I see our team members creatively solving problems and pulling together as one team to care for our patients, their families and each other,” Jones said. “I want to additionally recognize those of you who are providing direct patient care. Your selfless and tireless dedication is nothing short of heroic.”

He said Inova is committed to taking care of our patients, team members and the organization.

“These are exceedingly difficult times – the most heart heavy days I have ever known as a leader,” Jones said. “My confidence in our long-term prospects has never been greater, and that’s in the face of challenges that none of us could have ever envisioned we would face.”