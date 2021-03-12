Pictured at the March 11 groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of The Virginian are (left to right): Michael Feinstein, managing director, Focus Healthcare Partners; Curt Schaller, co-managing partner, Focus Healthcare Partners; Andrew Carle, executive director, The Virginian; Tuck Wilson, a 99-Year-old resident; and Steven Daigle, director of plant operations at The Virginian.