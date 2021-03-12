The Virginian senior living facility in Fairfax County began work this week on an 18-month renovation designed to transform it into a resort lifestyle community.
When completed, the seven-story 367,000-square-foot building will include four wings featuring 155 independent-living apartments along with 56 assisted-living units and 38 memory care residences.
The renovation will cost $56.5 million and will include state-of-the-art technology, sustainability, multiple dining venues, a wine cellar, sports bar, indoor golf simulator, theater, entertainment venues, salons, pickleball, bocce ball, a putting green, dog park and more.
It will be one of the first communities in Fairfax to offer unique luxury rentals with the high-end services and amenities often associated with properties that require expensive buy-in costs and entrance fees.
The Virginian is located on a 32-acre wooded campus just minutes from downtown Fairfax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.