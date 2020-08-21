The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning that it has “temporarily” eliminated the job of long-term President Joe Martin.
Attributing the action to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business organization made the announcement in an email at 8:29 a.m.
The pandemic forced the chamber to cancel the Warrenton Spring Festival, its largest fundraiser, along with luncheons, ribbon-cuttings and “After 5” events that provide much of its revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.