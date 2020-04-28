Fauquier County is adding a new grant program to complement the Emergency Relief Micro Loans already in place to support local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Funded by the Fauquier County Economic Development Authority, the new grants can provide up to $2,500 to micro and small businesses anywhere in the county to help them hold on, adapt and survive the current economic downturn.
The grant program is an addition to the local aid available from the County Emergency Relief Micro Loan Program and the recently announced HOT Loans from Experience Old Town Warrenton. This county grant fund parallels the loans developed by Old Town Warrenton that are available to businesses within the Warrenton Main Street District with funds that will be available to small businesses throughout Fauquier County.
Grant applications will be accepted by the Department of Economic Development beginning April 29; projects will be funded on a rolling basis. Applicants must have a current Fauquier County business license and must demonstrate the needs created by the impact of COVID-19 on their business and how the requested grant would assist them in strengthening their position.
First time applicants for Department/EDA grants and businesses that qualify as “micro” enterprises (25 employees or less) will be given priority. Otherwise, the program is quite flexible.
The grant application is available online at https://forms.gle/MKuT9Kb5cgX29Y5Z6
For more information on the grants and/or the revolving loan program, visit the Economic Development page on the county COVID-19 hub site at https://bit.ly/2S90SUL
Businesses are encouraged to contact Laura.Torpy@Fauquiercounty.gov or 540-422-8270 for questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.