The average weekly wage for those working in Arlington remains well above the national average, but the year-over-year rate of growth in the second quarter of 2019 was below overall U.S. growth, according to new figures.
Those employed in Arlington – no matter where they live – garnered an average weekly paycheck of $1,704 for the quarter, according to data reported Nov. 20 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s up 2.9 percent from a year before, a rate lower than the national increase of 3.8 percent (to $1,095). Arlington’s rate of growth ranked 232nd out of the 355 largest U.S. counties.
Among those 355 localities, 347 reported over-the-year increases in average weekly wages for the quarter. Benton, Ark., had the largest second quarter over-the-year wage gain, 16.3 percent, while McLean, Ill., had the largest over-the-year dip, 5.8 percent.
Among Virginia localities on the ranking, average wage rates were up across the board, rising to $1,647 in Fairfax County (up 4.5 percent); $1,471 in Alexandria (up 4.2 percent); $1,216 in Loudoun County (up 2.6 percent); $1,048 in Richmond (up 5 percent); $1,030 in Newport News (up 4.2 percent); $1,022 in Henrico County (up 4.3 percent); $940 in Prince William County (up 1.8 percent); $849 in Chesterfield County (up 2.4 percent); and $839 in Virginia Beach (up 3.7 percent).
Figures represent data from more than 10 million workplaces totaling 149 million employees across the nation. For full data, see the Website at www.bls.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.