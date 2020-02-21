Those who are employed in Fairfax County earn, on average, about 51 percent more than the national average. And in new federal data, the rate of growth among those working locally ran slightly above the national average.
Those employed in Fairfax – no matter where they lived – earned an average weekly wage of $1,651 in the third quarter of 2019, according to newly released data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That compares to the national average wage of $1,093 per week, and Fairfax’s year-over-year rate of increase (4 percent) was lower than the national change (3.6 percent).
Nearly all of the nation’s 355 largest counties (350) saw increases in average weekly wages in the quarter. Fairfax ranked 114th in rate of growth.
Among other Virginia localities, the average weekly wage stood at $1,744 in Arlington, up 3 percent; $1,505 in Alexandria, up 3.4 percent; $1,228 in Loudoun County, up 0.5 percent; $1,198 in Richmond, up 6.8 percent; $1,063 in Norfolk, up 4.6 percent; $1,023 in Henrico County, up 3.9 percent; and $1,019 in Newport News, up 4.9 percent.
Further down on the list were Prince William County ($960, up 3.4 percent); Chesterfield County ($926, up 4.4 percent); Chesapeake ($860, up 4.2 percent); and Virginia Beach ($823, up 3.9 percent).
(Because, in Virginia, cities are politically independent of counties around them, federal statisticians count the commonwealth’s cities as counties for the purpose of data collection.)
The quarterly data also looked at overall employment within counties. In Fairfax County, the total of 622,200 jobs was up 1.5 percent. Nationally, employment covered in the report stood at 148.6 million, up 1.1 percent from a year before.
