An upstart travel baseball business looking to hang on through a lost spring, a pet day care finding itself obsolete with everyone at home, a sheet metal company in need of cash to keep orders going out. All three Northern Virginia businesses have turned to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to help offset losses from the COVID-19 shutdown.
But by the end of last week, when the SBA announced the $350 billion originally earmarked for the program had run out, only one of those businesses had seen any money. And as Congress negotiates a deal to increase the program’s funding, some small business owners say the system was flawed from the start, with the application process feeling more like playing the lottery than getting relief in a crisis.
The program was implemented in March to help businesses with under 500 employees retain their workers even with revenue slowing to a trickle. But as the funding dried up, reports came out of large restaurant chains getting millions of dollars by using a loophole — they had fewer than 500 employees at one site.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse reportedly received $20 million, and Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti made a high-profile gesture Monday to return the $10 million his company received from the program after it was made public. According to Forbes, more than 71 publicly-traded companies received loans through the program.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Bankers Association is estimating that over 22,726 small business requests for $3.235 billion were still waiting on approval when the SBA closed the application. The association says that 40,371 applications were approved for a total of over $8.7 billion.
As of Monday, additional relief was under negotiation in Congress.
Loan amounts are dictated by a business’s payroll cost for two months. If, after eight weeks, a business can show the money was spent on payroll, utilities, rent or a mortgage, the loan is supposed to be forgiven. But the PPP was also designed to lean heavily on a business’s pre-existing relationship with the bank handling the loan application, in order to streamline the process. That’s led to reports of businesses with limited or no previous bank loans struggling to access assistance.
Some small business owners are saying they don’t feel like priorities to bigger lenders. Two Northern Virginia entrepreneurs from different industries described near-identical problems plaguing their respective applications through Bank of America.
On April 3, the day loan applications were made available to sole proprietorships, Jeremy Duncan applied for $21,000 for his Bristow-based travel baseball business in order to keep his nine part-time coaches on the payroll while play is suspended. In an average spring and summer season, Duncan says his business brings in anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000, but most of the revenue gets re-invested. His hope is that with the loan, he can seamlessly pick back up where he left off when life returns to normal, rather than having to build the business back up from scratch.
Two days after submitting his application, he received an email saying he needed to submit additional paperwork. But after he did so, he heard nothing back. On Friday, he arranging a meeting at the Bank of America branch in Manassas and asked about his application.
“He just said it was still processing,” Duncan said. Now, he continues to sit and wait.
Jeanine Ruppel is seeking a much bigger loan; $124,000 for her sheet metal company in Herndon. She bought the business in 2017 and says for the first time, it’s facing potential cash flow shortages. Typically, she gets paid for orders within 30 days of their shipment. But her business-to-business clients, some in the medical and military fields, are taking longer to pay.
It’s an otherwise healthy business, Ruppel says. A typical year brings in $2 million in sales, with her 11 employees making $690,000 in payroll. But it’s all built on having cash coming in on regular intervals. If the delays in payments continue, Ruppel says she may be forced to let people go. So she also sent in an application to Bank of America on April 3. A few days later, like Duncan, she was asked to upload additional documentation, and told not to call the bank, as they would not have information available by phone. Shortly after that, she was asked to confirm that she was the sole owner of the business. Then, silence.
“Crickets, crickets, crickets. Nothing, nothing, nothing,” Ruppel said. She called anyway on Friday, and after a long hold was told there was no news on her application.
“It’s just been frustrating. You can’t email anybody, you can’t call anybody with questions and you’re just sort of left out there on your own,” Ruppel said.
Calls to Bank of America’s small business banking media relations team were not returned.
By contrast, the process for Andrea Payne’s $56,000 loan has been a cinch. In 2018 she opened her Haymarket dog day care and grooming business and was just starting to turn a profit when business ground to a halt. The biggest hit, she says, was when spring break trips got cancelled, and boarding reservations for dogs were withdrawn as well. On April 1, she furloughed 17 employees.
Like Duncan and Ruppel, she sent her application in on April 3, but hers was done through the much-smaller Freedom Bank of Virginia, where Duncan already had a mortgage and construction loan. By April 10, she had been approved for the loan and on Friday she received the funds and began the process of putting her 17 employees back on the payroll.
“We see a bright future,” Payne said. “We know that when we’re able to fully reopen with all our services again, we’ll be in good shape.”
Timm Johnson heads up George Mason University’s Small Business Development Center, which offers free counseling and training for small business owners throughout Northern Virginia. He’s been leading semi-regular webinars on the loan program since it was announced, because he and his colleagues are getting too many questions about it to handle on an individual basis. Last week, Johnson said, his team received roughly 600 inquiries about the program and held 80 one-on-one meetings.
As word of the program running out of funding made its way out, they only got more questions. But according to Johnson, businesses that have been approved for loans will get their money in the first round, even if they’re still waiting on the funds.
Businesses that haven’t yet been approved, though, will have to wait for Congress to commit further funding. According to reports, Congress and the White House are considering a package that would add another $300 billion in funding for the program.
“If you’ve gotten your application approved you’re not locked out,” Johnson said. “But it’s pretty obvious that it did not meet all of the small business needs, given that I’m still doing webinars and there’s still lots of interest and some confusion on how it works out there.”
