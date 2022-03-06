Herndon-based Flagship Carwash is purchasing Top Shine Car Wash & Detail Center in Gainesville, which will become Flagship’s second car wash in the area.
Flagship’s first Gainesville location, on Dave’s Store Lane, has been open for more than 15 years.
The new location on Lee Highway will function as a full-service car wash with five car wash packages, including interior and exterior service, while the location on Dave’s Store Lane will be converted to a Flagship Express, featuring high-speed exterior-only packages. Both locations will provide free use of vacuums and compressed air. They will be open Mondays through Sundays from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
“Since opening our doors in 1986, we’ve been committed to providing our customers with the absolute best-in-class car wash product and customer service,” owner Guy Paolozzi said in a news release. “We’re excited to continue to grow within the Prince William communities.”
Flagship said it plans to open more locations surrounding the two Gainesville locations in 2022.
