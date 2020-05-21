Who knows what the next report will bring, but wage growth among those working in Arlington was well above the national average in new data.
The average weekly wage for those working in Arlington (wherever they may live) stood at $1,963 in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data reported May 20 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s an increase of 4.7 percent from the same period a year before, well above the national growth rate of 3.5 percent (to $1,185).
The rate of growth in Arlington put the community 58th out of the nation’s 356 largest counties and independent cities, and was larger than all other major Northern Virginia jurisdictions: Fairfax County saw a rise of 2.1 percent to $1,735; Alexandria grew 1.7 percent to $1,645; Loudoun County was up 0.2 percent to $1,360; and Prince William County saw a growth rate of 3.5 percent to $1,028.
They are among 12 Virginia counties and independent cities among the 356 largest nationally. All Virginia jurisdictions posted increases in average wages compared to a year before.
Nationally, Santa Cruz, Calif., had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages for the reporting period (up 20.7 percent).
From December 2018 to December 2019, employment increased in 285 of the 355 largest U.S. counties, according to federal data.
