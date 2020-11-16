The swimming pool is bone-dry and the guests and employees are long gone from the Sheraton Tysons Hotel following its pandemic-related closure this spring, and now the public can snap up most of the building’s contents at a discount.
“It’s one of the biggest scavenger hunts you can find,” said Nicole Kabealo, sales manager at International Content Liquidations (ICL) Inc., which has begun selling the hotel’s remaining furniture, fixtures, electronic equipment and almost everything else that isn’t nailed down.
ICL for the past month has given large hotels a chance to buy some of the merchandise, including carpets and beds. ICL opened the sale to the public Nov. 12 and will continue it seven days per week until the inventory is gone, Kabealo said.
The sale’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Because of the pandemic, the company will allow a limited number people in the hotel at any given time and all must wear face masks.
Soon after checking in, potential buyers will be greeted with display podiums like one might see in a furniture showroom or perhaps “The Price Is Right.” These collections contain a representative sample of the goods in the hotel’s 465 rooms.
The prices likely will appeal to those looking to furnish living spaces inexpensively. King-sized beds (including mattress, box spring, frame and headboard) cost $250 and typically are popular items in such sales, Kabealo said.
To name just a few things, artworks cost $6, Safemark safes with programmable entry codes $45, full-length mirrors $49, chair-and-ottoman sets $110, end tables $29, floor lamps $49, nightstands $45, square lamps $19, six-drawer dressers $75, 32-inch LG flat-screen televisions $49 and luggage racks $3.
“We’re selling everything in the commercial kitchen, restaurant and bar,” she said. “We’ve got glassware and dishes. You can buy everything, including the kitchen sink.”
The hotel’s spacious ballroom is packed with orderly rows of dressers, armchairs, nightstands and desks.
Want to dazzle your neighbors? The ballroom’s two massive chandeliers are available for $17,000 each. Alternatively, purchasers can buy strands of the behemoths’ crystals for $5 apiece.
Items available in the kitchen include a 60-quart mixer, popcorn machines, shot glasses, coffeemakers, large oval-shaped serving trays familiar to anyone who has waited tables and a commercial Salad Spinner-like vegetable dryer that resembles a floor polisher.
The rear hallway behind the kitchen contains rolling heaters used to keep banquet dishes toasty. The bar area is packed with computer equipment and another room is loaded with mattresses, which look surprisingly clean because they were purchased just four years ago.
If buyers come to the checkout counter with items that aren’t on the standard list, Kabealo or another ICL staff member will determine a price.
The actual amount paid will be 21 percent higher than the sticker price to account for ICL’s 15-percent buyer’s premium and 6-percent sales tax. Customers may pay for items with cash and by MasterCard or Visa, but not by check. ICL will not accept deposits, refunds or exchanges.
Items will be sold as-is, sans warranty, on a first-come, first-served basis. Buyers must pick up their purchases within two days.
“We don’t help load anything,” she said. “You have to bring your own labor, but we do have portable dollies that you can borrow.”
Not everything is for sale. ICL is not selling any of the hotel’s fire-safety equipment because they’re not an authorized dealer and the gear must be retained in case there’s an emergency, she said. Parts of the hotel remain inaccessible and will be cordoned off with yellow tape.
The company likely will offer discounts toward the end as the remaining merchandise’s quality and quantity diminish. ICL will donate the final remaining items to charities, she said.
The Sheraton Tysons Hotel, located at 8661 Leesburg Pike, was built in 1985 and now is owned by JBG Tysons Hotel LLC. No plans have been made public regarding the former hotel’s future.
Countless thousands of people either booked rooms or attended conferences, political debates and other shindigs at the hotel over the last three and a half decades. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) gave his victory speech there after he defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli in 2013.
ICL is a family owned company is based out of Dayton, Ohio, and Kabealo belongs to the fifth generation of members who work for it. Kabealo has spent 25 years in the business and handles about six to 10 such sales annually. The company’s employees spend about 75 percent of their time on the road, she said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.