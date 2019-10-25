Tysons Corner is most known for its traffic snarls and corporate buildings. For one night in September, however, The Tower Club Tysons Corner and the Tysons Chamber of Commerce made this part of Northern Virginia the center of local and international charity.
Hosted by the Club and put on by the Chamber, the Summer Soiree was attended by approximately 150 involved in business and philanthropy, with awards given by the Chamber to business and charity groups like WeWork and Tysons McLean Orchestra. These and other groups were honored for “giving back to the community where we Live, Work and Play,” Soiree Chair Diana Diana Villarreal posted on LinkedIn.
Tysons McLean Orchestra President James Baker said one of his group’s major local investments is using volunteer talent to provide free music education and playing opportunities to children in low-income families. The Tysons McLean Orchestra also provides the “across the river” musical opportunities for families who can’t get to the Kennedy Center, Baker said in an interview.
The Orchestra’s local impact may soon be cross-continental. The China Youth Project and potential Chamber partnerships in France are expanding the Orchestra’s reach and capabilities.
The Orchestra’s local start and international future was the inverse of another of the evening’s charity organizations. Mentor International was started in 1994 as a partnership between the World Health Organization and the Queen of Sweden. It has operations in 80 nations. Their semi-independent U.S. chapter, Mentor Foundation USA, is based in Tysons Corner and focuses on drug prevention and addiction counseling.
“Drug abuse and addiction among young people is a challenge without borders,” said Bulgarian Ambassador Tihomir Stoytchev, who endorsed Mentor Foundation USA’s work in a statement. “Young people are especially vulnerable to developing substance abuse. It could lead to poor health and education, destroyed careers, and ruined personal lives.”
"Drug prevention is an important work and needed in all countries,” said Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter. “We must work together on an international level and in every community to reduce the problem.”
Mentor Foundation USA CEO Michaela Pratt said that her group’s peer-to-peer and career counseling specializations is empowered through the right partnerships. “Corporations and influencers can play a key role in filling” what Pratt described as a “funding void” in “prevention policies and programs.”
“From music to mental health, the Soiree provided synergy for profit and impact,” said Villarreal. “The Tysons Chamber of Commerce sponsored this event at no cost to our 12 non-profit exhibitors. Chambers of Commerce are a great partner for connecting businesses and charities, helping businesses to give back to their communities and providing charities the opportunities to expand and improve their impact.”
Dustin Siggins is CEO of the publicity firm Proven Media Solutions and a business columnist.
