McLean-based law firm General Counsel PC has hired Joanna M. Foard to join its legal team to build and lead a family law practice.
Foard, who has relocated from Orlando, Fla., was recently recognized as one of that region's top family law attorneys by Orlando Family Magazine.
She has several other awards, including within the past year: AV Distinguished Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, Orlando Magazine Women of the Year 2020, 2020 Rising Star from Super Lawyers Magazine, and 2020 Legal Elite by Florida Trend Magazine.
“We are excited for Joanna to join General Counsel, P.C.,” said Merritt Green, the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner. “Joanna is not only a tremendous family law attorney, but she is great person and community leader.”
Foard has family in the Washington area and attended Catholic University.
“I’m happy to have relocated to the DC area and finding General Counsel, P.C. was a perfect fit,” she said.
Foard provides full service family law representation, including divorce, equitable distribution of property agreements, child support, alimony, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, custody, parenting plans/timesharing schedules, modification of child support orders and/or alimony, enforcement actions, relocation actions, and paternity actions.
Initially, Joanna will solely be representing clients in Virginia. She has created a Guide to Divorce that is available for free download.
