Generator Supercenter, a national franchise that provides emergency power back-up support for residential and business applications, has selected Ashburn Crossing as the site for its inaugural Generator Supercenter of Virginia location.
The site is the first of six the company expects to open in Virginia. Franchise owner Clark Home Solutions has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 6,000 square feet at 21005 Ashburn Crossing Drive. The company plans to hire 15 to 20 employees and open by late summer.
Generator Supercenter offers industrial-grade standby generator systems made by Generac, each with the capacity to maintain the electrical power needs of residential homes and business during emergencies or situations when the primary source is lost. The company also provides installation, maintenance and repair services, as well as 24/7 monitoring systems that automatically transfer the power from an alternative source when needed. Realtime monitoring to keep the system operational at all times is also part of the services offered.
Generator Supercenter currently has nearly 20 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.
Franchise owner Steve Monaghan, vice president of Clark Home Solutions, said the Ashburn location will be its launch point and main hub for the Virginia expansion and operations. The franchise also recently acquired a former Ruby Tuesday free-standing building in the Richmond area, which is being retrofitted to house the second Virginia location, expected to open early in the fourth quarter. Future expansion targets include Charlottesville, Roanoke, Winchester and Virginia Beach over the next four years.
“As a long-time resident of Northern Virginia, I am extremely familiar with the tremendous demographics of the region, and we specifically targeted the Ashburn area to take advantage of the strength of the business and consumer economic climate,” Monaghan said.
He said the Ashburn Crossing site will be configured as a showroom for customers to examine the product line, as well as an operational center for installation, maintenance and repair throughout Northern Virginia.
Generator Supercenter is the installation partner for Costco Wholesale, Lowe’s Home Improvement and The Home Depot.
The lease elevates Ashburn Crossing to nearly 97% occupancy. The 61-acre business community is off Loudoun County Parkway between One Loudoun and Redskins Park.
Marc Tasker and Keenan Woofter of NAI KLNB represented the tenant and Danny Foit, leasing representative for St. John Properties, represented the landlord in this transaction.
