Goodwin House Inc., a not-for-profit regional senior living and health care services organization, has acquired Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria.
The Hermitage community is home to 100 residents, employs more than 100 people and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
“Goodwin House is grateful and excited to welcome the residents and team members of Hermitage Northern Virginia into our organization,” said Rob Liebreich, president and CEO of Goodwin House. “We are also grateful to Pinnacle Living for its 60 years of service to the older adults and team members who have resided and worked at Hermitage Northern Virginia.”
Goodwin House and Pinnacle Living are faith-based, not-for-profit organizations. GHI owns and operates two life-plan communities: Goodwin House Alexandria and Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads and serves as managing agent for the Lewinsville Retirement Residences, a Section 202 senior housing community in McLean. Pinnacle Living owns and operates four other senior living communities in Virginia.
“Hermitage Northern Virginia has been a valuable part of our business portfolio for 60 years,” said Christopher P. Henderson, Pinnacle Living's president and CEO. “We are delighted to transition this beautiful community to Goodwin House, an organization that shares similar faith-based roots and a long-standing commitment to meeting the needs of seniors and those who choose to serve in our mission focused field."
The Hermitage Northern Virginia seven-acre campus is in the west end of Alexandria. The campus includes several structures as well as a top-floor community room with expansive views of Washington for private gatherings, a restaurant-style dining room, game room, library, fitness room and chapel. Additionally, the campus features walking paths, gardens and a greenhouse.
