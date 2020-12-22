Goodwin House Inc. has promoted Andrew “Andy” Siegel from vice president of business development to chief business development officer.
Siegel began working at Goodwin House in 2017 and demonstrated tremendous leadership during the recent acquisition and integration of the Virginian Home Health operation into the Goodwin House Family of operations and the effort to self-manage therapy services, according to a news release. With the integration of home health services, Goodwin House Home Health now serves Goodwin House residents as well as hundreds of older adults across Northern Virginia.
In his expanded role, Siegel will take on additional responsibilities around home- and community-based services, while he continues to build key organizational relationships focused on growing the mission of Goodwin House to support the lives of older adults and those who care for them.
“Andy brings with him the important ability to see a much bigger picture while at the same time keeping focus on our organization’s capacity to support each individual we serve to the fullest,” said Rob Liebreich, president and CEO of Goodwin House.
In addition to his new role, Siegel continues to serve as an adjunct professor at George Washington University in the Health Policy and Management Department of the Milken School of Public Health. He also co-leads the Home Health and Hospice Cabinet for LeadingAge Virginia.
Goodwin House is a not-for-profit, Virginia-based corporation affiliated with the Episcopal Church. Its group of senior living and healthcare services owned and operated across Northern Virginia serves 2,000 older adults through: two life plan communities — Goodwin House Alexandria and Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads; a continuing care at home program — Goodwin House at Home, and a portfolio of healthcare services and partnerships delivering home health, rehabilitation, primary care, palliative care and hospice. GHI also is the management agent for The Lewinsville Retirement Residences Inc. serving low-income older adults in McLean and Great Falls.
