The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization has hired a business-engagement specialist.
Lucero Alvarez, a recent graduate of Marymount University, was hired to fill the part-time position after having completed a six-month internship for the organization.
The position was funded, in part, through a $10,000 grant from the Washington Forrest Foundation.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
CPRO can use her expertise revitalizing the run down block where CPRO occupies a storefront.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.