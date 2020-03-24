It's Great American Takeout Day!
The restaurant industry, hit hard by mandatory closures of their dining rooms, are trying to keep businesses open by offering takeout and delivery.
Today, a coalition of chains including Noodles & Company, Panera Bread, The Cheesecake Factory and IHOP have declared today, March 24, Great American Takeout day to help support the entire industry.
"Will you commit to eating at least one delivery/takeout meal on 3/24 to help save our nation’s struggling restaurants?" the group said on Twitter. "RT if you’re in! #TheGreatAmericanTakeout."
Consumers are being asked to post on social media using the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout to encourage participation.
For participating restaurants in the Prince William region, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.