The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council announced the finalists for the 18th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. The winners will be recognized during the annual awards gala held virtually on Nov. 4.

The purpose of the GovCon Awards is to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's government contracting sector. The award categories include: Contractor of the Year in four revenue categories and Executive of the Year in three revenue categories. The 2020 Washington Government Contractor Awards Finalists are:

Contractor of the Year, Up To $25 Million

Aptive Resources

C2S Consulting Group

Dynamis

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Kreative Technologies

Ripple Effect

Contractor of the Year, $25 – 75 Million

Acclaim Technical Services

Fors Marsh Group

Na Ali’I Consulting & Sales, LLC

NetImpact Strategies, Inc.

Prescient Edge

Robotic Research

Contractor of the Year, $75 – 300 Million

DLH Corporation

Dovel Technologies

Metis Solutions

Sevatec

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc

VTG

Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million

Centauri

Guidehouse

Leidos

Perspecta

Smartronix, Inc.

T-Rex Solutions, LLC

Valiant Integrated Services

Executive of the Year, Up to $75 Million

Alexander Granados, Prescient Edge

Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft Services

Kendall Holbrook, Dev Technology

Kavita Kalatur, NetImpact Strategies, Inc

Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves

Paul Strasser, Brillient Corporation

Erik Wittreich, Ridgeline International

Executive of the Year, $75 – 300 Million

Madhu Beriwal, IEM

John Hassoun, VT Group

Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP (Customer Value Partners)

Zachary Parker, DLH Corporation

Chris Wynes, METIS Solutions

Executive of the Year, Over $300 Million

Bruce Caswell, Maximus

John Heller, PAE

Roger Krone, Leidos

Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse

Julian Setian, SOS International

“The 2020 Greater Washington Government Contractor Award finalists are the pre-eminent leaders in the government contracting community,” said Julie Coons, Northern Virginia Chamber President and CEO. “The selection process is highly competitive, and all finalists should be very proud of this achievement.”

In keeping with the program’s history of identifying a charitable partner, The TD Charitable Foundation was chosen for its commitment to providing financial support to non-profit and municipal organizations providing services within the following priority areas: Affordable Housing, Economic Development, Neighborhood Revitalization, Human Services and Financial Health.

More information about the GovCon Awards can be found at www.novachamber.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter through @NovaChamber and @PSCSpeaks and hashtags: #GovCon2020 #GovConAwards #GovConAwards2020.

