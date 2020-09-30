The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council announced the finalists for the 18th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards. The winners will be recognized during the annual awards gala held virtually on Nov. 4.
The purpose of the GovCon Awards is to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's government contracting sector. The award categories include: Contractor of the Year in four revenue categories and Executive of the Year in three revenue categories. The 2020 Washington Government Contractor Awards Finalists are:
Contractor of the Year, Up To $25 Million
Aptive Resources
C2S Consulting Group
Dynamis
Electrosoft Services, Inc.
Kreative Technologies
Ripple Effect
Contractor of the Year, $25 – 75 Million
Acclaim Technical Services
Fors Marsh Group
Na Ali’I Consulting & Sales, LLC
NetImpact Strategies, Inc.
Prescient Edge
Robotic Research
Contractor of the Year, $75 – 300 Million
DLH Corporation
Dovel Technologies
Metis Solutions
Sevatec
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc
VTG
Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million
Centauri
Guidehouse
Leidos
Perspecta
Smartronix, Inc.
T-Rex Solutions, LLC
Valiant Integrated Services
Executive of the Year, Up to $75 Million
Alexander Granados, Prescient Edge
Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft Services
Kendall Holbrook, Dev Technology
Kavita Kalatur, NetImpact Strategies, Inc
Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves
Paul Strasser, Brillient Corporation
Erik Wittreich, Ridgeline International
Executive of the Year, $75 – 300 Million
Madhu Beriwal, IEM
John Hassoun, VT Group
Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP (Customer Value Partners)
Zachary Parker, DLH Corporation
Chris Wynes, METIS Solutions
Executive of the Year, Over $300 Million
Bruce Caswell, Maximus
John Heller, PAE
Roger Krone, Leidos
Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse
Julian Setian, SOS International
“The 2020 Greater Washington Government Contractor Award finalists are the pre-eminent leaders in the government contracting community,” said Julie Coons, Northern Virginia Chamber President and CEO. “The selection process is highly competitive, and all finalists should be very proud of this achievement.”
In keeping with the program’s history of identifying a charitable partner, The TD Charitable Foundation was chosen for its commitment to providing financial support to non-profit and municipal organizations providing services within the following priority areas: Affordable Housing, Economic Development, Neighborhood Revitalization, Human Services and Financial Health.
