GreatGatherings has closed its five stores in the Washington area, including three in Northern Virginia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a notice on the company’s website.
The chain, which opened its first location in 2008, sells patio and bar furniture as well as pool tables and other games. It’s a sister company to American Heritage Billiards, based in Ohio.
The notice on both companies’ web sites says, “We're terribly saddened to announce that the closure of our business (American Heritage Billiards) and retails stores (GreatGatherings) for some period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the bank closure of our business as of June 25th, 2020.”
The notice provides contact information for Key Bank in Cleveland, Ohio. The bank contact did not respond to an email request for additional information.
GreatGatherings has stores in Ashburn, Fairfax, Gainesville, Gaithersburg and Annapolis.
