Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP has expanded its corporate practice with the addition of Jeffrey A. D. Cohen as a shareholder in the firm’s McLean office.
Cohen focuses his practice on leading complex domestic and cross-border transactions for private equity funds, technology companies and government contractors. He joins the firm from Womble Bond Dickinson, where he was a partner.
“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to Greenberg Traurig,” said Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of the firm's global corporate practice. “His more than two decades of experience as a trusted advisor to private equity professionals, government contractors, and high growth entrepreneurs in the technology sector and other key industries make him an outstanding addition."
Routinely listed among The Best Lawyers in America for Corporate Law, Cohen leads mergers and acquisitions and corporate transactions across a range of industries. In addition, he advises clients on general corporate matters, corporate governance and securities regulations. He earned his law degree from the College of William and Mary’s Marshall Wythe Law School, and his bachelor of science degree from Virginia Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.