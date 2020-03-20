The Awesome Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) professional networking group will be folded into the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, which starting this fall will offer women-only networking events.
“We are thrilled to take what feels like a natural step in AWE’s evolution,” said Karen Bate and Evelyn Powers, who co-founded AWE in 2014 and saw it expand to to six chapters across the region. “Women-only networking events have grown and flourished since we began AWE six years ago, and we believe the Chamber is the perfect place to carry on this popular offering for women business owners and business leaders.”
Memberships and monthly events for current AWE members will continue through 2020. Bate and Powers will continue to serve as ambassadors to the new program when it transitions to the Chamber later this year.
“Karen and Evelyn are amazing leaders who have built an authentic space for women business owners to deeply connect,” said Kate Bates, president of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. “I look forward to the valuable opportunities this collaboration brings to AWE’s existing members and to the women business owners in the Chamber.”
For information, see the Website at https://awesomewomen.org.
