The Hampton Inn in Manassas is giving away a weekend stay to celebrate the grocery store workers, delivery drivers, teachers, restaurant servers and other essential employees working through the pandemic.
Nominate that amazing essential employee if you think they deserve an escape from all the stress.
Five winners will be chosen to receive a gift certificate for a weekend stay at the Hampton Inn Manassas, a gift certificate for two to Splatter Paint Room in Old Town Manassas, and a $50 gift card to Longhorn Steakhouse Manassas for dinner.
The only criteria is that they are deemed an essential employee who was working in Prince William County (and any jurisdictions within) during the pandemic.
Please email Jennifer.Decker@Hilton.com with the person’s full name, place of business, and details on why you think they deserve to win. Deadline for nominations is Friday, Jan. 29. Winners will be announced shortly after.
