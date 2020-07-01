The Arlington Historical Society has launched a new initiative spotlighting longtime businesses in the community.
“An integral part of Arlington’s history are the businesses that provide services within our community,” the historical society said in announcing the new effort. Profiles will be posted at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Featured in the most recent issue of the organization’s newsletter was American Service Center, established in 1937 by Saul Gordon and Saul Brooks, who initially sold Amoco gasoline (37 cents per gallon) and serviced cars. They later added a Studebaker dealership, and today (know as Mercedes-Benz of Arlington) are a major dealer in luxury vehicles.
