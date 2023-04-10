Mary Beth Avedesian has been named senior vice president of development for Hoffman & Associates and will manage the developer's West Falls project in Falls Church.

Hoffman & Associates specializes in mixed-use and residential communities, with an over $6 billion portfolio that includes The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

Avedesian has over three decades of experience, with a focus on the Northern Virginia market, according to a news release. She will manage West Falls, the largest development project in Falls Church’s history, which will feature 1.2 million square feet of development across nearly 10 acres.

Upon completion, the neighborhood will serve as a gateway to the city of Falls Church, with access to transit, outdoor gathering space, public art, apartments, condominiums, senior living, retail, a hotel, a medical office building and cultural space. West Falls is the first component of a larger 40-acre community-focused development of the area between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metrorail Station.

“Following the recent delivery of the final phase of The Wharf this past fall and our strategic expansion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, Hoffman & Associates is continuing to grow our leadership team,” said Maria Thompson, the firm's chief operating officer. “Mary Beth Avedesian brings extensive development experience in the greater Washington region, and we are excited for her to bring her experience and deep industry knowledge to Hoffman & Associates.”

Avedesian will also oversee 4600 Fairfax Drive, the multifamily development in the center of the Ballston neighborhood in Arlington. This project will feature nearly 500 residences, including apartments and triplex-style residences. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2024.

Avedesian joins Hoffman & Associates from B.F. Saul Co., where she was senior vice president of acquisitions and development. Her notable projects at B.F. Saul included Tysons Park Place I in McLean, The Waycroft in Arlington and Hilton Homewood Suites Hotel in Rosslyn.

“It is an honor to join this talented team whose projects have received both regional and national acclaim," she said.

Avedesian serves on the board and executive committee of the Northern Virginia Chapter of NAIOP, an industry association which she chaired from 2020 to 2022. She is also a graduate of the ULI Leadership Class of 2012 and has served as a guest lecturer teaching real estate at George Mason University. She holds a bachelor of science in engineering applied sciences from Michigan State University and a master's of business administration from Harvard Business School.