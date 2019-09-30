Household income up in region, nation, but down statewide

Median household income for the United States and 14 states increased significantly in 2018 from the previous year, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data, while in the Washington area, income was – up but less significantly.
Real median household income in the U.S. increased 0.8 percent, to $61,937, between 2017 and 2018, according to the 2018 American Community Survey (ACS), which also showed that median household income rose between 2017 and 2018 for 10 of the 25 most populous metropolitan areas.
(All data are on an inflation-adjusted basis.)
In the Washington region, the median household income stood at $102,180 in 2018, up 0.1 percent from a year before and, among the 25 largest metro areas, the second highest (San Franciso, at $107,898, was on top). Only the D.C. and San Franciso metro areas showed median household income of $100,000 or more.
In Virginia, the median household income of $72,577 was down 0.8 from a year before.
Median household income for the nation has been increasing every year since 2013, but the year-to-year increase from 2017 is smaller than the prior three years. Previously, increases ranged between 1.8 percent and 3.3 percent annually, on an inflation-adjusted basis.
Median household income in 2018 was higher than 2005 median household income for 31 states and the District of Columbia and lower in five states and Puerto Rico. In 14 states, differences were not statistically significant.
The 2018 data marked the second consecutive year that U.S. median household income was higher than median household income in 2007, the year before the latest recession. It was higher than before the recession in 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Median household income in 2018 was still lower than pre-recession median household income in nine states and Puerto Rico. In 21 states, differences were not statistically significant.
