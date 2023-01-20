Where are we going?
If you are like me, the new year is a great time to consider more than the coming year, but also how you view the future. Many of us spent recent years wondering "when will we get there?" (or, perhaps more honestly, “when will the pandemic be over?"). We now face an opportunity and challenge to consider our path forward.
I believe the road ahead offers great reasons for an expectant mindset. I am grateful upon entering the fourth year with our companies, The KeePressingOn Project and James Coltharp Policy Solutions.
I trust that as you look over the new year you see new opportunities as well as ways you could rise above key challenges. How will you go forward? What steps have you taken to prepare well? How can we make the most of this journey?
The road ahead still presents much uncertainty. The recent path has been dark. We have been tested. Individually and together, we have encountered so many times and reasons to wrestle with discouragement, disappointment and desperation. Although it is easy to become filled with doubt, we also have opportunities to focus, bring new energy and gain new perspective.
As I lead our companies to engage with clients to build strong strategies and plans for effective execution, I walk alongside them in the process of working together to rise to new levels and overcome adversity. I observe changes through our growth and development. I also am aware of challenges and persistent change that others continue to face. I have faced them too. So many questions rise for us: meeting our need for satisfaction, seeking direction, how to continue adjusting in the face of shifting economic pressures, improving and growing stronger, and ultimately, finding new paths forward in hope and courage.
I always desire for our work to be helpful as people encounter these moments. I trust this series will help us all grow, build expectant visions and prepare very well to continue our journeys in new ways.
So, once again, where are we going? Perhaps we could start by believing that our best work and more productive results are within reach. As you look ahead, what are the most important areas on your mind?
- How do you view necessary changes?
- What aspects may be difficult to embrace? What would you be willing to try that may have seemed impossible three years ago?
- What ways could you build on strengths?
- What causes worry or fear for you, your team or others around you? If you have already set goals, what challenges and obstacles are presented?
- What might you need? In what areas may you need (help with) a strategy?
- How might you deliver better results or performance? What would your best performance look like?
- How might you consider engaging differently with your team? Or with leaders or others?
I am thankful for the opportunity extended by Inside NoVa to share thoughts and observations from our journey and to interact with you. In case you may not have had the opportunity to visit us recently, please check our websites at www.keepressingon.com and www.jcpolicysolutions.com. I would love to speak with you regarding opportunities to be helpful, new ideas for delivering our best when we really need it, and for strategic planning.
I especially welcome your thoughts and questions on areas, topics, or challenges where you might desire to hear more.
Please feel free to share thoughts or suggestions at info@KeePressingOn.com .
May this become a season for you of exceeding expectations in your journeys.
Peace to you as we navigate the road ahead.
Jim Coltharp is Founder & President of the KeePressingOn Project, a business coaching venture, and James Coltharp Policy Solutions for strategy, planning and excellent execution. He also is an executive coach and effective leader of teams.
