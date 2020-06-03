Different categories of workers are feeling varying levels of pain in the ongoing economic pandemic. But one group of Virginians has seen almost no reduction in employment even as the total workforce statewide contracted by 9.4 percent from March to April.
The decline in the federal-government ranks was just 0.5 percent, according to figures reported June 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission, by far the lowest dropoff in employment among any group statewide.
Those at other levels of government across the Old Dominion were not so lucky: The state-government workforce was down 7.2 percent from a month before, while there was a 4.9-percent dropoff in employment at the local-government level.
Those numbers, however, pale in comparison to contractions in the private sector, which saw an overall decline in employment of 10.6 percent from March to April.
The most hard-hit sector, not surprisingly, was leisure/hospitality, which includes restaurants. The decline in employment from March to April was more than 40 percent, according to state data.
