Just hours after it announced a plan to work around COVID-19 — including limiting the number of people in its several dining rooms — the Inn at Little Washington has announced Thursday night that it will close its doors effective Friday.

The Inn, which has been in business in the town for 40 years, is the largest private employer in Rappahannock County, second only to Rappahannock County Public Schools.

“As Virginia’s restrictions on restaurants continue to change daily during this global crisis we have had to alter our plans to remain open,” the five-star property stated in a notice posted this evening on its website. “The Inn at Little Washington will unfortunately now close as of Friday, March 20, until the current restrictions are lifted. We are accepting reservations now for the month of May and beyond.”