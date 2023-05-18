Inova Health System has opened its Inova Select Specialty Hospital in partnership with Select Medical within Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

The new center marked its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on May 16 and will welcome its first patients May 23. The specialty hospital offers specialized treatment to critically ill patients who require an extended stay, but no longer need the intensive care provided in an acute care hospital.

This specialized post-acute service is not currently offered in the region, requiring patients to be transferred to facilities in Charlottesville, Richmond or out of state, Inova said in a news release. All five Inova hospitals will be able to seamlessly transition patients needing this level of care to the center.

This 32-bed hospital will serve patients with specialized needs, including post-ICU patients recovering from chronic, critical illness such as infectious diseases, surgical complications, orthopedic, wound or post-trauma conditions.

The hospital also will provide ongoing treatment for pulmonary conditions, neurological disorders, cardiac conditions or renal disorders. Inova Select Specialty Hospital is licensed as a long-term acute care hospital and will operate as a hospital-within-a-hospital.

"As the patient population requiring specialty care continues to grow, we are pleased to partner with Inova to provide post-ICU inpatient recovery services in Northern Virginia," said Miriam Deemer, critical illness recovery hospital division regional president. "Together, we will help patients regain their ability to breathe, eat, think, talk and walk independently so they may return to their home and community."

Dr. J. Stephen Jones, Inova's president and CEO, said the partnership with Select Medical will bring a needed service to the community.

"This joint venture will allow us to combine our expertise in critical-acute care with Select Medical’s proven track record of success in post-acute care," Jones added. "Together, we will fill a gap and deliver excellent, specialized care that meets the needs of our patients."

Select Medical is one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers with more than 130 specialty hospitals throughout the country.