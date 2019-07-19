Alex Iams, who has served as assistant director of Arlington Economic Development since 2014, has been tapped as interim director of the government agency.
Iams will succeed Victor Hoskins, who is departing to lead the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Hoskins led the department for more than four years.
“The momentum of Arlington’s economy is the strongest it’s ever been,” said Iams, who has spent 12 years with the Arlington County government, including work on redevelopment plans in the Crystal City and Columbia Pike corridors and the team that helped entice Amazon to locate its HQ2 campus to the Crystal City are.
Arlington Economic Development has a staff of about 31 full-time-equivalent positions and an annual budget of about $6.1 million through the county government’s General Fund. It also oversees the county government’s cultural-affairs programming, which has a budget of about $3.2 million, and tourism promotion, with a budget of about $1.6 million.
