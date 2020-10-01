Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 10322 Bristow Station Drive in Bristow on Oct. 7.
Franchise owner Chris Brown said customers can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact them directly at 571-833-3343.
Jersey Mike’s is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide.
