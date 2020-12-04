Job growth in Northern Virginia continued at a pace somewhere between anemic and modest in October, based on state estimates, suggesting it could take months for the region to regain all the employment lost during the COVID crisis.
Northern Virginia gained 8,100 jobs to stand at 1,462,600 in October, according to estimates reported by the Virginia Employment Commission. But the region remained down 64,600 jobs, or 4.2 percent, from pre-COVID employment levels.
(Figures represent non-farm employment, so do not fully correlate with total jobs statewide reported elsewhere.)
Northern Virginia represents just under 40 percent of the total number of jobs statewide (164,800) that need to be regained in order to reach a pre-COVID level of just under 3.9 million.
Statewide, Richmond’s decline in employment totals from pre-COVID (79,600, down 4.3 percent) followed that of Northern Virginia. Ranking third was Virginia Beach, which remains down 21,000 jobs, or 2.7 percent, from pre-COVID, but has seen stronger job-growth rebound than many other corridors in the commonwealth.
On a percentage basis, the largest year-over-year employment drop came in the Winchester metro area, still down 7.3 percent. Of Virginia’s 10 metropolitan areas, only one – Staunton-Waynesboro – is back above pre-COVID job numbers, with its total estimated employment of 52,900 up 1.7 percent.
Of the various sectors of the economy, the biggest year-over-year dropoff in jobs has been in the leisure/hospitality sector, still down 16.1 percent from a year before. Among the various sectors, only construction currently has employment figures above those of a year ago, up 3.4 percent (or 6,900 jobs) from last fall.
The public and private sectors have taken relatively similar hits in the COVID environment, with private-sector non-farm employment down 4.1 percent from a year before and public-sector jobs down 3.7 percent.
Public-sector declines are due to drops in state-government and local-government employment in Virginia; the federal government currently has 6,200 more Virginians working for it than it did a year before, up 3.4 percent.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.